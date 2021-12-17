Letter to the editor

Rory Best has indicated his support for dropping the British national anthem from Northern Ireland football matches, claiming it’s divisive.

This doesn’t come as any great surprise, as the Ulster rugby world has always seemed ambivalent about nationality.

They discourage the flying of the Ulster flag claiming it’s divisive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems anything that is viewed as remotely British is to be shunned.

They argue, and rather sanctimoniously, that politics shouldn’t enter into sport, but see no contradiction in them travelling to Dublin to sing the Irish national anthem. Many, with some justification, see that as divisive. Perhaps Rory will add his voice to the call to have it dropped.

At a time our position within the United Kingdom is under serious assault, and anything that smacks of Britishness is being seriously diluted, I felt his intervention was ill-timed. The rugby community has remained neutral for too long and Rory has dragged it onto centre stage.

Without meaning to Rory may have provoked unionists out of their apathy and forced them to contribute to this debate. Our community has been dead for years, and Rory may well have done us a favour.

If he was trying to create an Irish identity it needs to be challenged. Maybe it’s time to ask ourselves who we are. We have to get involved and set the tone for this debate, we can’t ignore it.

Like so many in the rugby community Rory may argue that he is not involved in politics. He is now! It may not have been his intention but he has dragged the rugby community on to centre stage. This is long overdue. I am a proud Ulsterman, but I am also British.

There are others who may regard themselves as Ulstermen and women, but Irish. I have no problem with that. We could meet on common ground, and see if we can carve out a way forward.

People who hold my position should stop beating retreat and respond to Rory’s challenge. Peering through the mists of the past, long before Plantation, we should note, our Ulster ancestors repelled Irish invaders and were up for the challenge. They proved to be formidable and tough negotiators. One thing for sure, they didn’t come cheap.

For many, rugby is their religion, it’s not mine. But I accept their choice. Respect is different, it’s something you have to earn. We in the Protestant community are in danger of losing that by default.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.