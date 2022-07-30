Rules about how people express themselves are part of all democracies

A letter from Arnold Carton:

Saturday, 30th July 2022, 7:19 am
Philip Black (‘I congratulate those who uphold bonfire tradition,’ July 28, see link below) replies to me by asserting that ‘it is up to each person how they wish to express their freedom of expression’.

This is not true. Rules about how people express themselves are part of all democracies and help create stability and peace.

Just as this newspaper will limit the language that we use towards each other when we disagree, our society needs to exercise more control over intimidating displays of hatred on our streets and at bonfires.

Burning the effigies of three female politicians at a bonfire is not legitimate political expression and damages the reputation of unionism.

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6

