How many unionists have asked the prime minister to resign for the scandalous betrayal of Northern Ireland after he lied through his teeth to the DUP conference in 2018, in the same way that some are now calling for his resignation over Partygate?

It is good to see that the DUP have finally got around to taking appropriate action against the treacherous protocol.

They will be put under a lot of pressure in the coming days.

It is galling to read about Sinn Fein complaining — they brought the assembly down for three years because of Brexit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein’s bedfellows, the IRA, destroyed the economic heart of Northern Ireland for 30 years.

Then we have the false accuser Colum Eastwood trying to out-green Sinn Fein/IRA with his crocodile tears and trying to make unionists feel guilty about thwarting the destruction of the UK.

We also have their fellow travellers in the nationalist Alliance party bemoaning the collapse of Stormont when they all were warned for months what would happen. The only surprise is that it took so long to come to pass.

It was not an option for unionists to do nothing about the iniquitous protocol. These parties have used the cover of the pandemic (shame on them) to further their aims of an economic united Ireland leading to an all-Ireland state.

The sad thing is the UUP could not bring themselves, under Doug Beattie, to support the DUP action. I think this may cost the UUP in the coming election — their approach to defeating the protocol by talking about changing it was inept.

But the DUP is also still getting things wrong.

I fear that Sammy Wilson is a slow learner. His comments according to the News Letter (February 5) about politicians at Westminster supporting the recent action belatedly taken by the DUP, especially Conservatives, will not fill unionists with confidence.

This is the same Conservative Party that has defended opposition from unionists in court against the protocol.

How many of them have asked the prime minister to resign for the scandalous betrayal of unionists after he lied through his teeth to the DUP conference in the same light that some are now calling for his resignation?

Are any of these the same Conservative Party members with whom Sammy campaigned to deliver Brexit, only to throw those who voted for Brexit (like myself) under the bus? Would it be possible that any welcoming the developments are members of the ERG? Many of them went silent when Northern Ireland was betrayed by a so-called Conservative/unionist government.

No, Sammy, I think that unionists are on their own when it comes to getting rid of the protocol as even the justice system seems to be biased against unionists. Negotiations may be continuing but seemingly are going nowhere near removing the protocol.

John Mulholland, Doagh

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.