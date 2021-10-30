Sandra Chapman would have been better to give away her £100 high street voucher

Letter to the editor

I have to take issue with Sandra Chapman last Saturday on not getting the £100 high street voucher (‘I’m cancelling Christmas, like the Queen, I need a rest,’ Oct 23) as she couldn’t be bothered.

Obviously she does not need it.

I think that she should have applied and passed it on to a worthy charity, eg ‘Guide dogs for the Blind’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I simply don’t agree with such handouts. Better to help the shops by giving them a rate-free year, job done.

Raymond Wilson, Crumlin

• Other comment articles below and beneath that information on how to subscribe to the News Letter

• Letter – David Campbell Oct 29: We need to make plans for a proper celebration of NI at 100

• David Montgomery Oct 28: Put NI politicians at heart of the talks to resolve the dispute over the protocol

• Henry Patterson Oct 27: Terror is being legitimised in Basque Country as it is in NI

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.