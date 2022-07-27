Secretary of State: David Trimble was a defender of peace and democracy

Letter to the editor

The loss of Lord Trimble will be felt deeply throughout Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom and across these isles. My condolences to his wife and children, who I know will draw comfort from the legacy he leaves.

He will be remembered by us all for his statesmanship, defence of peace, of democracy and for his steadfast leadership in helping deliver the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. He will be remembered as one of the giants of Northern Irish politics.

I am deeply grateful for his commitment to the reconciliation process and the profound impact he had on bringing about peace for Northern Ireland today.