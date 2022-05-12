Sinn Féin defends IRA murder campaign yet won within nationalism

Letter to the editor

﻿How disappointing that nationalism has coalesced around Sinn Féin.

The holder of the moral high ground, the SDLP, has been increasingly marginalised in the debate.

Being unapologetic about the IRA campaign of murder and mayhem and changing policies more often than Boris had lockdown parties, must have widespread appeal amongst nationalists.

However their slick but meaningless PR about a ‘New Ireland’ cuts no ice with those that remember Sinn Féin’s culpability in death and destruction. It’s ironic that they are now calling for the prompt return of Stormont so that help can be provided to households.

They did their very best for decades to wreck everyone’s financial well being in Northern Ireland.

Maybe you can fool all of the people all of the time.

RA Homer, Groomsport

