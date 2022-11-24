Sinn Fein leader is yet to say if she thinks my father’s murder was wrong

Rev Clements has asked Sinn Fein members including Michelle O'Neill to apologise for the fact the IRA murdered his dad because he was a policeman. Ms O’Neill’s voters agree that there was no alternative to the IRA

Michelle O’Neill says, “Whenever things are wrong, we say they are wrong”.

That statement is welcome. However, I have been waiting a very long time for Michelle or anyone else from Sinn Fein to say that the murder of my father 37 years ago was wrong.

Over the years I have asked several senior Sinn Fein members to look me in the eye and apologise for the fact that the IRA murdered my dad just because he was a policeman.

Letters to editor

So far, none have been able to do it.

I had thought that with the passage of time it would be easier for them to do so, but now I think it may never happen.

Why would they, when a large majority of their voters agree with Michelle O’Neill, that the IRA had no alternative to violence?

‘Wrong’ is the wrong word.

To insult Arlene Foster at a dinner is wrong.

To attempt to murder her father and to actually murder mine – because they had the courage to serve our community wearing a bottle green uniform – is more than wrong, it is evil.

