Sinn Fein leader is yet to say if she thinks my father’s murder was wrong

A letter from Rev David Clements:

By Letters
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Rev Clements has asked Sinn Fein members including Michelle O'Neill to apologise for the fact the IRA murdered his dad because he was a policeman. Ms O’Neill’s voters agree that there was no alternative to the IRA
Michelle O’Neill says, “Whenever things are wrong, we say they are wrong”.

That statement is welcome. However, I have been waiting a very long time for Michelle or anyone else from Sinn Fein to say that the murder of my father 37 years ago was wrong.

Over the years I have asked several senior Sinn Fein members to look me in the eye and apologise for the fact that the IRA murdered my dad just because he was a policeman.

So far, none have been able to do it.

I had thought that with the passage of time it would be easier for them to do so, but now I think it may never happen.

Why would they, when a large majority of their voters agree with Michelle O’Neill, that the IRA had no alternative to violence?

‘Wrong’ is the wrong word.

To insult Arlene Foster at a dinner is wrong.

To attempt to murder her father and to actually murder mine – because they had the courage to serve our community wearing a bottle green uniform – is more than wrong, it is evil.

Rev David Clements, Cullybackey

