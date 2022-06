Letter to the editor

How glad I am to see that I wasn’t dreaming and that there was a centennial parade on Saturday.

Your coverage in the paper this morning [Monday] puts to shame the lack of coverage by our other daily papers and both TV channels.

Contrast that with their coverage of an Irish language gathering at the city hall the previous week and you see what I mean.