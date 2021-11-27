Sort out free travel in Great Britain for the over 65s from Northern Ireland

A Translink promotion for the free transport passes for buses and trains across Ireland for people aged 65+. But while there is free travel in the Republic for Northern Ireland people of that age, there is not free travel in Great Britain

On Tuesday Alan Carson wrote about turning 65 and how “thanks to Gregory Campbell, or perhaps someone else” he was able to travel round the island by train for free. He was looking forward to it but did not to be part of a New Ireland, he said in his letter (‘I am happy to travel round the island but not to be part of a New Ireland,’ November 23, see link below).

Happy 65th birthday and I hope he enjoyed his intended journeys around Ireland with your new travel pass.

His letter does, however, beg a question.

Letter to the editor

As a proud citizen of the United Kingdom he is entitled to free travel both sides of the border, but is not entitled to the same in Great Britain where you must pay the fare or buy a yearly pass.

From 60+ a resident of Northern Ireland can get a free travel pass for NI. From 65+ this is extended to the whole of the island of Ireland, but doesn’t extend to Great Britain.

As I understand it, England, Wales and Scotland have their own separate schemes.

Perhaps Mr Carson could get Mr Campbell to sort that problem out?

Irene Hagan, Co Londonderry

