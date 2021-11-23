I am happy to travel round the island but not to be part of a New Ireland

Looking forward to free trains at 65 to visit Dublin, Cork and Irish big towns, where Alan Carson will hand a letter to civic leaders

Tomorrow I will be sixty five.

Which means thanks to Gregory Campbell, or possibly someone else, I will avail of free travel on buses and trains, not just within Northern Ireland, but across the island of Ireland as a whole.

And I am looking forward to visiting Limerick, Galway and Cork.

Letter to the editor

Dublin.

Donegall, Drogheda and Dundalk.

Where I will be presenting a politely worded letter to civic leaders in every town, village and city I reach to explain that most of us up here have no interest whatsoever in a new Ireland, shared Ireland or shared island if it is designed to lead to Irish unity (‘Owen Polley: Unionists should beware of engaging with the New Ireland nonsense’, November 22, see link below).

Because first and foremost, post Good Friday, post Saint Andrews and post Brexit, what we should all be focussed on right now is uniting Northern Ireland.

Alan S. Carson, (Founder of the pro-Union Mainstream group on social media), Castlereagh BT5

