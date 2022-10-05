Tackling the root causes of poor mental health

Letter to the editor

Life can be challenging, and depending on our circumstances, we may be experiencing more challenges than ever before. World Mental Health Day on 10 October reminds us to pause and think about our mental health and what we can do to prevent mental health problems.

Poor mental health can be prevented if we tackle the root causes - poverty, poor housing and job insecurity, to name just a few. Widening inequalities mean that now, more than ever, we need government and society to act.

If implemented, the Northern Ireland Mental Health Strategy will bring about positive changes, but it cannot on its own prevent poor mental health; we need action across government departments, our Councils and wider society to tackle the root causes of poor mental health.

We can also do things ourselves and for others to try and protect our mental health. The Mental Health Foundation has produced a new guide, ‘Our Best Mental Health Tips’, giving some ideas on what we can do to help protect our mental health. It’s available for free on our website mentalhealth.org.uk.