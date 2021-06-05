The DUP gets back to business as usual with Dublin

Letter to the editor

Before Edwin Poots replaced Arlene Foster he boycotted North-South meetings.

On becoming leader within a week he travelled to Dublin to meet with the Republic’s prime minister and came out to announce that he would be attending North-South Ministerial Council meetings again.

What on earth is he playing at? The protocol remains in place and our links with the rest of the UK remain severed yet it is back to business as usual when it comes to links with Dublin.

It would appear reasonable to conclude that Mr Poots’s problem with Mrs Foster was not about policy but merely about who got to be DUP leader.

John Brennan, TUV, Ballygowan

Alistair Bushe