The DUP has been issuing the wrong mantra about Sinn Fein

Letter to the editor

I fear Richard Ferguson is right (‘Power and position mean more to the DUP than the constitutional integrity of NI,’ Dec 2, see link below) that the DUP is more concerned about its own jobs than the position of Northern Ireland as a full part of the UK. In recent elections the party mantra has been ‘Vote for us or get Sinn Fein’ but maybe it would be accurate next time around to amend it to ‘Vote for us and get Sinn Fein’.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

