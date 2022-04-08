The DUP has talked tough about Sinn Fein in previous elections too

Letter to the editor

As we can see, talking tough at election time is easy for the DUP, but finding matching actions thereafter is more difficult.

In the last, as in this one, the DUP solicited votes on this same tough anti-Sinn Fein ticket.

But what was their first action after the election?

To join with Sinn Fein to elect a Sinn Fein Speaker!

And, of course, to partner them in government.

Now, we are even told only a vote for DUP will stop a border poll.

It is the collective vote from all unionist parties that delivers this message, not the vote of one party.

In noting the threat to the Union, maybe the DUP should be asking how its approach and policies has brought unionism to this point?

Because all this — the Protocol, the rise of Sinn Fein, the loss of the unionist majority in the Assembly — has happened on its watch!

In this election the DUP are clearly seeking to engage in trying to off load their past political misjudgments, however it doesn’t require a PhD to see the failures of their leadership.

We the electors must not be conned into more of the same.