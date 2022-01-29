Letter to the editor

I had my enjoyment of the News Letter spoiled on Thursday by the letter from Gary McCartney of Countryside Alliance (‘The proposal to ban hunting is a diversion from the real issues facing rural NI,’ January 27, see link below).

In it he refers to a significant rural community which is being ignored by the latest anti-hunting bill.

What surprises me most is how he seems to assume that he speaks for the rural community. As a member of such I can assure him he does not.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popularity he thinks he enjoys in this community is a delusion. Farmer compliance where it exists seems to be brought about by aggressive coercion. At least that has been my experience.

Hunting defenceless animals should be consigned to history along with slavery and disembowelling.

Jim Colvin, Ballymoney

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.