News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The IRA claim that their ‘war’ was just is pure nonsense

A letter from Dr Andrew Charles:

By Letters
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:28 pm
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

Your writer ‘JM’ in Wednesday’s edition (‘Most of the civil rights goals had been achieved even before PIRA was formed’, Letters, August 31, see link below) is absolutely correct.

By 1970 all the ‘Civil Rights’ demands were more or less met (bar the Special Powers Act, demanded by republicans).

The unionist government made an approach via an intermediary to the NI Civil Rights Association and agreed to their demands, which were enacted.

I, along with Patrick Roche, look at this period in some detail in his book (edited with Brian Barton) called ‘The Northern Ireland Question: Perspectives on Unionism and Nationalism’ (2020).

Most Popular

For the Provisionals to claim that their ‘war’ was just is pure nonsense.

Dr Andrew Charles, Belfast, BT9

Letter: Most of the civil rights goals had been achieved even before PIRA was formed

IRABelfast