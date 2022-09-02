The IRA claim that their ‘war’ was just is pure nonsense
A letter from Dr Andrew Charles:
Your writer ‘JM’ in Wednesday’s edition (‘Most of the civil rights goals had been achieved even before PIRA was formed’, Letters, August 31, see link below) is absolutely correct.
By 1970 all the ‘Civil Rights’ demands were more or less met (bar the Special Powers Act, demanded by republicans).
The unionist government made an approach via an intermediary to the NI Civil Rights Association and agreed to their demands, which were enacted.
I, along with Patrick Roche, look at this period in some detail in his book (edited with Brian Barton) called ‘The Northern Ireland Question: Perspectives on Unionism and Nationalism’ (2020).
For the Provisionals to claim that their ‘war’ was just is pure nonsense.
Dr Andrew Charles, Belfast, BT9