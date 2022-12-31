The mail strike is wrecking the postal service, and not everyone supports it

Royal Mail postal workers on strike outside the Belfast delivery office in Tomb Street, Belfast on December 23. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

I noticed Doug Beattie giving the thumbs up to the strikers, tweeting earlier this month that he had been on the picket line postal workers.

As a customer residing locally in Newtownabbey we have struggled big time recently with poor service, including items delayed and missing with the seemingly never ending strike.

I am thankful to share a good experience on December 24th when I had delivery of a missing parcel which restored my confidence in some of the Royal Mail work force at Mallusk. The two members of staff in a Royal Mail van assured me that they had crossed a picket line to ensure my item was delivered.

Letters to editor

As I took a little time to answer the doorbell they were also happy to leave my parcel in a box at the back, which I commended them for.

I have since been aware of several staff who are still working, putting the customer first every time.

Mr Beattie and others need to be aware that not all support this strike which is having a wrecking effect on the service. Indeed I wonder why the staff have been led by some who are effectively pressing the self destruct button?