The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie can learn from his mistakes

Doug Beattie has led the Ulster Unionist Party in a process of change, he wants to lead Northern Ireland in a process of change and he now has an opportunity to be an example of change himself, by publicly apologising as he has done

Misogyny is not a laughing matter and Doug Beattie’s comments are a serious problem for him and us.

His political opponents will be glad if he resigns; they will pretend that is the problem solved, but that will be dishonest.

Misogyny hides in many places and no party is exempt; removing Mr Beattie will be a mere pretence that the problem is solved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My wife and I were impressed by Mr Beattie’s courage on Talkback and Nolan yesterday morning, it would have been easier to hide but Doug Beattie is no Boris Johnson.

Mr Beattie has led the Ulster Unionist Party in a process of change, he wants to lead Northern Ireland in a process of change and he now has an opportunity to be an example of change himself, by publicly apologising as he has done, then following up with anti-racist and anti-sexist training for himself and his candidates.

Wouldn’t we all rather have politicians who can learn from their mistakes?

Rightly, many people will be annoyed by Mr Beattie’s comments, but look at the courage he has shown in supporting women’s autonomy over their own body and supporting equal marriage.

He has begun the process of bringing intelligent young women into the party.

In a fairly conservative party like the UUP this took courage.

It could be argued that getting rid of Beattie would be a backward step because it is pretence for solving the problem.

Just as Northern Ireland needs to change, Doug Beattie can continue to be an example not of perfection but of how change is possible.

I would appeal to him to continue the process he has started.

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.