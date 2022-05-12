Peter Robinson’s robust defence of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s decision to boycott the NI Assembly until the protocol is removed (‘Ignore those urging DUP just to go back into Stormont,’ May 11, see link below) does nothing to help those stuck on our depressingly high hospital waiting lists or help those who are struggling with the current cost-of-living crisis.

We continue to hear this type of uncaring rhetoric from the DUP.

What if it was their family who were waiting an excessive amount of time for an operation or trying to heat their home.

Also, what about all the infrastructure and funding decisions that could be delayed as a result of their standoff with Westminster like the A1 Junctions Phase 2 Scheme? This is an important road safety improvement project which local campaigners have spent years fighting for.

Finally, Mr Robinson mention’s Sinn Féin’s well-known abstentionist position, in not taking its seats at Westminister. But could he clarify, does this justify the DUP’s current position on the assembly or is the DUP positioning themselves to become Northern Ireland’s latest abstentionists?

Councillor Brian Pope, Alliance Party Group Leader on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

