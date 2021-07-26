There is plenty of evidence that Northern Ireland wants to stay in the UK

An bomb at the Old Bailey in London on March 8 1973, one of a number of IRA attacks to coincide with the referendum in Northern Ireland on staying in the UK

Your correspondent Kevin Kerr from Birmingham (‘UK view is untested,’ July 24, see link below) claims that the people of Northern Ireland have never been asked whether they wish to remain part of the UK.

This is not so. In the border referendum of March 8 1973, 99% (almost 600,000) of voters opted to remain part of the UK rather than joining with the Republic to form a united Ireland.

Knowing they would lose, the SDLP boycotted the vote. There was nevertheless a turnout of 59%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

The Provisional IRA displayed their democratic credentials by planting four car bombs in London on voting day.

In the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, 71% (677,000) of voters opted in favour, with a turnout of 81%. So did 94% of voters in the Republic. Mr Kerr will recall that at the core of the agreement is the declaration, agreed between the British and Irish governments, that “Northern Ireland in its entirety remains part of the United Kingdom”.

In the most recent NI Life and Times Survey, that for 2020, 55% of respondents said that Northern Ireland should “remain part of the UK”, a mere 26% that it should “reunify with the rest of Ireland”.

What more evidence would convince Mr Kerr to accept the validity of Peter Robinson’s statement that it is the settled view of the majority of people in Northern Ireland that they wish to remain an integral part of the UK?

Dr WB Smith, Belfast BT15

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/peter-robinsons-claim-that-northern-ireland-supports-the-uk-link-is-untested-3321724

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry