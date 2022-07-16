There was a lot about Britishness on the Twelfth, not much on Protestant faith

I have read, watched and listened to quite a lot of the coverage of the Twelfth.
While there were repeated references to how the parades were expressions of our British culture, there was hardly any mention of our Protestant faith, which should surely be central to the celebrations.
I appreciate that this religious element will have featured on many of the platforms, but it’s sad that our Protestant heritage is becoming increasingly forgotten by broader society in an increasingly secular environment.
Wallace Thompson, Belfast