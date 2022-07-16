There was a lot about Britishness on the Twelfth, not much on Protestant faith

A band at Carlisle Circus in north Belfast for the main Belfast Twelfth parade. There were repeated references to how the parades were expressions of our British culture, writes Wallace Thompson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

I have read, watched and listened to quite a lot of the coverage of the Twelfth.

While there were repeated references to how the parades were expressions of our British culture, there was hardly any mention of our Protestant faith, which should surely be central to the celebrations.

I appreciate that this religious element will have featured on many of the platforms, but it’s sad that our Protestant heritage is becoming increasingly forgotten by broader society in an increasingly secular environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor