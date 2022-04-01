Three key Irish Sea border questions all parties should answer

A letter from Alan Day:

By Letters
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:33 pm
Letter to the editor

In light of the escalating tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol, and the upcoming Assembly elections, it is important that the electorate make informed choices.

So I ask:

1) Do you support the European Commission’s audit report recommendations from June 2021 calling for more checks on goods coming from Great Britain, for businesses to be charged for these checks and for passengers luggage to be checked?

2) Do you agree with introducing a pet border between NI and the rest of the UK?

3) Do you agree that parcels or online shopping coming from the rest of the UK should require customs declarations?

Alan Day, Coagh, Cookstown

