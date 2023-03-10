Letters to editor

I was somewhat disappointed to read a letter (‘Other politicians call for reform of the health service, then join protests against it,’ Thursday March, scroll all the way down for link) from Paula Bradshaw, the Alliance Party’s spokesperson for health, in which she appeared to insinuate that all other parties but her own were failing to grasp transformation of the health service.

With respect to Paula, I feel she is rather misinformed on this important issue. Like Paula I’m my party's, the UUP, spokesperson for health, but I’m also an MLA for North Down so I am helpfully approaching the latest example of proposed reconfiguration in the Bangor/Ards area from both perspectives and level of insight.

To be clear – I and my UUP colleagues fully support the creation of an Urgent Care Centre at the Ulster hospital. Had Paula, or indeed any of her Alliance party colleagues made the effort to attend the important Trust Board public meeting a few weeks ago they would have heard me state that along with asking that every avenue be explored to keep the Minor Injuries Units open. In the event, the only two elected representatives in attendance at this important meeting were Mike Nesbitt MLA and myself.

As a long-term spokesperson for her party I suspect Paula will remember that rolling out urgent care centres was the very first action point within the ‘No More Silos’ policy announced by my party colleague Robin Swann in 2020. Similarly in the review of urgent and emergency care in 2022, my party again through our minister made it very clear that Urgent Care Centres have an important role in relieving some of the pressures on the system. So, it’s simply incorrect and perhaps even misleading for her to try to insinuate our opposition to them now.

However, if Paula wishes to read the final urgent care policy that was signed off by Robin Swann in March last year she will see on page 42 that it categorically states ‘it is important to note that Urgent Care Centres do not replace existing Minor Injury Units.’ That is a mere statement of fact, and one which is a accurate today as it was 12 months ago. Given that fact there is no contradiction in supporting the retention of a local minor injuries facility.

So it’s disappointing that Paula Bradshaw is now trying to bring politics into the very issue above all others that deserves to be treated sensitively.

To try to accuse my party of somehow failing in our health duties whenever it has consistently only been the UUP that has been prepared to step up to the mark and to be brave enough to select the Health Department portfolio is totally hypocritical.

We haven’t shied away from difficult decisions previously and we wont in the future. Indeed I’ve often said in recent times that I’d much rather see patients receive the best care, even if it means at times travelling slightly longer distances. There are a multitude of illustrations and decisions over the nearly three years until Robin Swann left post in October 2022 to demonstrate that instead of sweeping generalisations on service change from Paula and her colleagues, we’ve actually gone the extra step and taken decisions that provide both political and health care leadership.

My Party makes no apology for driving transformation, but similarly we will challenge proposals where necessary and in the case of the proposed closure of Bangor and Ards Minor Injuries Units we are still awaiting the actual evidence rather than hyperbole that makes the case that it is the correct thing to do, especially given the known pressures at the Ulster.

All elected representatives have a duty to ask the right questions, not just follow a somewhat mistaken interpretation of what health service transformation actually is.

