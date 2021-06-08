Letter to the editor

I am frustrated at the UUP and the DUP.

Doug Beattie appears to me not to want unionist unity.

I say to him the unionist people on the ground are justifiably calling for that. DUP in-fighting is letting Northern Ireland down.

Unionism is in a disastrous position, especially when pan nationalists are aided and abetted by the Republic’s foreign minister Simon Coveney, no friend to unionists.

John Ross, Co Antrim

