Unionists must stand firm against American hypocrites who back Sinn Fein/IRA

Letter to the editor

I am fed up with the Americans sticking their noses into British affairs.

The world has seen the tragedy they have left in Afghanistan. They have lost a lot of respect around the world for leaving that country in a shambles. Now they are over here backing Sinn Fein/IRA, the Irish Taliban. Certain groups only seem to be terrorists if the Yanks say so.

They are using blackmail against the British government in order to further what the IRA tried to do by terrorism over the last 40 years — a united Ireland.

Unionists must stand firm against this hypocrisy. The Americans are no honest brokers when it comes to Northern Ireland. They should be paying compensation for their citizens sending money and arms to the IRA to murder our people.

The snide remark by Congressman Neal that unionists are planters, is a bit rich coming from an American — I wonder what native Americans would call him?

Unionists must defend against all bullying by America or any other anti-Northern Ireland faction.

The British priorities and morals will now be tested! Do they do the right thing and defend their own people against Eire, EU, and American bullying or take 30 pieces of silver?