Unionists should be prepared to transfer to Alliance too

A (very short!) letter from Alan Carson:

By Letters
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:36 pm
Letter to the editor

Am I alone in considering that the most sensible way in which to maximise the non-nationalist vote, and prevent a border poll, would be to transfer our votes between the DUP, UUP and TUV followed by the Alliance Party?

Alan Carson, Castlereagh, BT5

