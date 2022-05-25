US delegation lectures the UK on its internal trade

Letter to the editor

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, as well as a visiting US Congressional delegation lecture the UK on how to protect our borders and internal trading arrangements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They purport to be committed to the Good Friday Agreement, whilst simultaneously opposing any steps to remove the Northern Ireland Protocol which daily erodes the foundation of ‘consent’ upon which the former is based.

If they were sincere in their professed commitment to the Good Friday Agreement they should carefully reflect on the text of Proverbs 19:2 ‘it is not good to have zeal without knowledge’ (NIV translation).