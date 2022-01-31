We are relying on a tourism agency that acts as if Ireland is all one country

Image from all-island agency Tourism Ireland, promoting St Patrick’s Day in Dublin

Howard Hastings is criticising the amount of money given to Tourism Ireland by the Department of the Economy (News Letter, January 27).

What might be a better area for debate would be why does Northern Ireland have to be promoted by Tourism Ireland in GB and not by the NI Tourist Board.

This can lead to the ridiculous situation where at a Tourist Fair in London someone asking to visit the Giant’s Causeway was told by a Tourism Ireland official the way to go there was to fly to Dublin and travel up to the Antrim coast.



Tourism Ireland may do a great job promoting the Republic of Ireland but Northern Ireland is always an add-on and with the emphasis on Ireland as if it is all one country. Surely it’s time that changed?

Baroness Hoey, Member of the House of Lords

