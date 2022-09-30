We must demolish the walls that divide us in Northern Ireland

Letter to the editor

In Northern Ireland we live in a country full of walls that separate.

Physically and metaphorically. The Late Queen Elizabeth ll, and King Charles lll, each stretched out a hand of understanding and peace to encourage the demolition of the walls that divide our communities. We need to review the historical walls of division that keep us from seeing and hearing each other.

As a people of faith, God calls us to cross over these walls, assert our oneness in love, and see what we can do together to lower our walls of hostility and make room for walls of love instead.

The politicians need to stop exasperating each other by making divisive statements at every opportunity for or against uniting politically. This is not within the gift of politicians. This is a decision for the electorate before which a Uniting Constitution should be drafted by independent lawyers and excluding politicians. The proposed Constitution should recognise the complexities of both jurisdictions, and voted for and approved in a binding referendum.

Even though we are separate jurisdictions, we are already working together in many ways. We share much that is mutually beneficial. Shared electricity supply. Freedom to travel within the whole of Ireland and Great Britain.

Our politicians should be telling us of the benefits of remaining as separate entities and/or the benefits of joining together and forming a new Ireland.

The politicians should be addressing the matters they can do something about. i.e.

The improvement and expansion of the railways to cover and link the whole Island. Improve the canal network and make them navigable to attract tourism. Improve and upgrade the road network throughout the Island.

Reforestation programmes.

Invite offers of tangible support from the wider world community to plan and fund and carry out these schemes.

In the words of the serenity prayer by Reinhold Niebuhr, ‘God grant us the courage to change what must be altered, serenity to accept what cannot be helped, and the insight to know the one from the other’.