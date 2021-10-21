Welcome to new editor – and roll on the 300th birthday of the News Letter!

Letter to the editor

At a time when unionists have good reason to be less than joyful, the appointment of Ben Lowry as editor of this newspaper will – if only briefly – bring cheer and a sense of optimism to readers.

The paper will no doubt quite unashamedly continue to bolster the unionist cause with its robust level-headed defence of Northern Ireland’s constitutional position.

Editorials frequently present cogent, erudite political analyses which invariably reflect the thinking of the all-important grass roots of Unionism – a skill which often seems to elude some unionist MLAs.

So hearty congratulations, Mr Editor, and best wishes for the run up to 2037!

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

