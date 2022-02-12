What upsets Alliance is unionists showing unity

Letters to Editor

Alliance councillor Michael Long is disappointed to see that the UUP attended the anti-protocol rally in Dromore Orange Hall on Thursday night.

What he really means is he is disappointed to see all the main Unionist parties on the same platform, sending out the message that the Unionist anti-protocol vote should be maximised.

Since he mentions disappointment, I and many others are disappointed to see what Alliance has become.

I had respect for the likes of Oliver Napier, Cushnahan etc and in the past I would have voted for Alliance, that won’t be happening again.

But for a long time now they have moved to position themselves as no longer non-aligned but absolutely in the nationalist camp.

The deputy leader said recently he is not a unionist, I suggest that is a common position in the party.

If a border poll ever happens, Alliance has not committed itself to be for or against the Union.

Given their past record I think most of us can see which way they are likely to lean.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

