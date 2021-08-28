With 40 years in medicine, Dr Anne McCloskey should be taken seriously

Letter to the editor

In certain ancient societies, it was commonplace to attack the messenger if the message was unpopular. That’s a long time ago now, but the more things change, the more they remain the same.

In the stampede to attack Dr Anne McCloskey (‘Anti-vaccine GP Anne McCloskey suspended by health officials,’ August 24, see link below), the crucial point of her message was ignored. Dr McCloskey said that a teenage girl with a blood clot in her upper arm had recently attended her out-of-hours clinic. The young lady, previously healthy and fit, had developed the clot in the first week after her second Covid vaccine.

Earlier this year, several European countries temporarily suspended the Astra Zeneca vaccine because of links to blood clotting. The rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was halted for the same reason in the US. Therefore, it was entirely logical for Dr McCloskey to suspect these symptoms may be vaccine related. But instead of addressing her concerns, they were quickly brushed under the carpet. Censorship of this kind will only deter other doctors from coming forward to report similar problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 40 years of medicine, Dr McCloskey said she never previously encountered a blood clot in the upper arm of a healthy young person. When a doctor with her wealth of experience says this, it just has to be taken seriously.

It is essential that a thorough investigation is conducted to establish the root cause and prevalence of this condition. Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride should call for this without delay.

Patrick McGinnity, Veterinary Surgeon, Derrynoose, Armagh

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry