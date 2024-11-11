Local commitment for global reward

Embracing sustainability will transform Belfast’s ability to compete says Iain Bell, Acting CEO of ICC Belfast

Earlier this month, Belfast was named the UK’s Best Event Destination at the prestigious Conference & Incentive Travel Awards. In fact, it is the city’s second major achievement of 2024, with Visit Belfast triumphing at the micebook Awards in June too, claiming the ‘Best Convention Bureau’ award alongside ICC Belfast’s ‘Best UK Event Venue’ award.

These achievements have not happened by accident. Firstly, having a purpose-built conference venue has transformed our ability to host business events. But, also through partnership working, we have a developed a clear Belfast offering that appeals to international delegates and maintains our status as a world-class conference destination.

This ongoing commitment is important. Business events are a crucial economic driver for the city. They generate mid-week, year-round revenue with high-spending visitors staying in our hotels, and enjoying our bars, restaurants and attractions. They experience Belfast up close and personal and recognise it is a great a place to visit, work and invest in. Research shows that many of the people who visit as event delegates return for leisure.

Belfast Centre

To build on our success and cement our standing as a city primed for business tourism, the investment must continue. It’s crucial we continue to understand and meet the demands of event organisers, so we can continue to compete with other conferencing destinations around the world.

In recent years, the sustainability credentials of host cities and their venues has become a key consideration for event planners.

As a compact, walkable city, Belfast is already off to a winning start. More than three quarters of the city’s hotel bedrooms are now sustainability certified, helping it secure 9th position in the 2024 Global Destinations Sustainability Index - the most sustainable visitor destination in the UK and on the island of Ireland. That’s an impressive calling card in 2024.

And, of course, ICC Belfast is keeping pace. We achieved a Green Meetings Gold Award in recognition of our commitment to a sustainable tourism plan. With the environment one of our eight company values, we were proud to have earned international recognition for our commitment to sustainable event management, with a strong focus on local sourcing, through ISO 20121. We are the only venue in Northern Ireland to have achieved this accreditation, and are one of only a small number of accredited venues across Ireland.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals guides our efforts. To date, we have ensured 60 per cent of electricity consumed in the venue is generated from renewable source, 50 per cent of the building uses LED technology and over 85 per cent of waste is recycled with over 75 per cent of food is sourced from local suppliers. As we aim to further reduce our environmental impact, we are developing clear objectives for suppliers and business partners. Working together to learn and grow is crucial to ensure that we all continue to move towards a better future.

Hence why we are proud to support RE[act] Festival. The knowledge-sharing opportunities this event presents will help guide Belfast on its journey to sustainability. When we consider the rewards to be had in the business tourism space, it makes sense to empower and inspire people and businesses to embrace the changes that lie ahead.

LQ BID’s RE[act] Festival returns for its second instalment from 12 November to 14 November during the UN’s COP29 Summit to integrate Belfast into the global conversation. The Festival programme follows the themes People, Place, and Planet and will bring together local and international experts to help inspire change and define a sustainable path towards a better Belfast.