On October 1 2019, Boris Johnson was being cheered at a DUP reception at the Tory conference, above. A few hours later he proposed a border in the Irish Sea. The DUP described it as a serious and sensible way forward. This led on to his NI Protocol plan of October 17

(‘Northern Ireland Protocol: Inevitable Stormont will collapse if issues not resolved says Givan,’ January 4, see link below)

Givan demonstrated clearly that the DUP still hasn’t faced up to the reality of their own actions in bringing the protocol into existence.

It is undeniable and obvious that there are profound concerns amongst unionists about the protocol. From the moment Boris Johnson proposed a border in the Irish Sea, which he did on October 2 2019, the Ulster Unionist Party pointed out the dangers and issued 35 statements in the period up to October 17 when the present protocol was agreed with the EU.

Lord Empey is an Ulster Unionist Party peer and former leader of the party

But what Paul Givan fails to do in his comments is to recognise the role played by him and his Westminster colleagues in the period between October 2 and 17. He seems to fail to notice or acknowledge the elephant in the room, which was his party’s response to Boris Johnson’s proposals to Brussels. What was that response? It was to describe Boris Johnson’s proposal for a border in the Irish Sea as ‘a serious and sensible way forward’!

Never forget that only a few hours before Boris proposed the border in the Irish Sea, he was being cheered by senior DUP members at a reception at the Tory conference.

I think Paul needs to reflect on this and realise that his party — which at that stage was propping up Johnson’s government at Westminster — failed to withdraw that support and defend the Union which was severely damaged by what has now become the protocol.

Given that the DUP agreed a document which stated that all goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland would have to be notified to the authorities in advance before entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, it seems to me that they need to own up to their misjudgements before trying, yet again, to plunge Northern Ireland into a crisis which is part of their own making.

All this proves that the DUP, as enthusiastic Brexiteers, didn’t think things through, didn’t take account of the multiple warnings that were flagged up at the time and didn’t succeed in securing the Union, but have presided over its weakening.

