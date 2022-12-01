Morning View: Ruinous legacy demands take big toll on PSNI

Morning View

What evidence is required for the UK government to put a stop to the legacy scandal?

What development is needed for unionists to see what is really going on?

What unreasonable demand on the PSNI will cause someone in the policing world to speak out?

And what court funding excess in a time of scarcity in society will finally cause some people in the legal world to condemn this outrage?

An inquest head yesterday that such legacy hearings (which are overwhelmingly into killings in which there are allegations against the security forces) are are creating pressure on the police to allocate man hours to chasing down vast numbers of historic files.

Pressure? It is far worse than mere pressure.

The state is being exhausted on multiple fronts, to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds, in order to placate the demands of nationalist Ireland to sustain a huge, almost limitless legacy process that is mostly examining allegations against state forces.

With this process ongoing on for years, and its distorted findings against the UK state, it is no surprise that young people now shout 'up the ra'.

London at one point seemed to have the stomach to stand up to such 'lawfare' against state forces, but is now buckling to pressure from nationalist Ireland to keep such investigations alive.

Not a whisper is said about Ireland's decades long role in the conflict as a safe haven for IRA terrorists (just as now it is a haven for wanted IRA, while scolding the UK for its own planned 'amnesty').

