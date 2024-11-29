Paving the way for safer streets for women

Charlotte Irvine, Finance and Contracts Manager at LQ BID

It is crucial that we prioritise the safety of women on our streets—a cause that calls for decisive action and meaningful change across all sectors of society says Charlotte Irvine, Finance and Contracts Manager at LQ BID

According to United Nations Women UK survey, more than 70 per cent of women of all ages have experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space. Similarly, the Girls' Attitude Survey 2023 found that 44 per cent of girls aged 11-21 had been whistled at on the street.

As harrowing as these figures are, they’re necessary to acknowledge the reality of violence against women and girls (VAWG) and understand it in all its forms. Unfortunately, like any city, Belfast is not immune to safety concerns from women. As part of a Certificate in BID Management, I recently conducted a survey to delve into the experiences of women who work, live or socialise in the city. It revealed that all women surveyed avoid walking alone in certain areas of the city at night.

Whilst the lived experiences and concerns of women and girls cannot be reduced to statistics, it’s important to remember we are at an important milestone in Northern Ireland. The Executive Office has published its Strategic Framework for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls 2024 – 2031. It acknowledges that unacceptable behaviours exist in many places and in many forms, detrimentally affecting the lives of women and girls. It lays out a first Delivery Plan which will see a £3million investment aimed at prevention.

LQ BID’s Safety Agenda reflects the same vision and commitment. Part of the reason for my survey was not simply to understand concerns, but to find effective solutions. It allowed us to pinpoint that improved lighting, more CCTV, and greater availability of taxis and public transport at night, would help our women feel safer.

And work is underway. Our £100,000 Safer District Fund, now open to submissions from our 300 members, provides match-funding for interventions that can enhance safety and reduce crime in the public realm. The fund has already been utilised to install CCTV on the Dublin Road, and an alley gate project at Ventry Lane is in progress for potential delivery in 2025.

We fund a dedicated police officer which has proven invaluable in collecting local knowledge from organisations to reduce instances of crime as a result. We also distribute free personal safety alarms to employees working in the District, with support from the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Both Bankmore Square and Blackstaff Square are now recognised as pioneering examples of how we can reimagine the public realm to improve perceptions of safety. These areas were underutilised spaces associated with anti-social behaviour, but have now been successfully transformed into open, well-lit, and welcoming spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Furthermore, along with Belfast One and Cathedral Quarter BID, LQ BID appointed Michael Stewart as the city centre’s first Night Czar. His role includes working with key stakeholders to review and improve perceptions of safety across the city, with one of his four key priorities being to end violence against women and girls, and another to advocate for better transport provision.

Michael spoke at our recent Ending Violence Against Women and Girls event, held as part of our bi-annual Safe & Clean Week, and highlighted the importance of continued partnership working to tackle safety concerns. Additional contributions from PSNI Superintendent Finola Dornan, and CEO of White Ribbon NI, Tahnee McCorry emphasised the importance of sustaining dialogue on this important issue. Our attendees also had the opportunity to raise their concerns and sign the White Ribbon Pledge – a public commitment to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women.

BIDs are placemaking organisations - we’re here to improve public spaces and the quality of life for people who use them. Safety will always be an integral part of this mission. And whilst we recognise there are strides yet to make, we believe that every step forward counts on the pathway to a better Belfast for all.