North Down independent unionist Alex Easton says he has been consistently opposed to the Irish Sea border – but has so far declined to make his position on the DUP’s Safeguarding the Union deal clear.

There have been as yet unconfirmed reports that both the DUP and TUV will stand aside for the MLA at the general election – and declaring his stance on this could jeopardise the support of one or other party.

Sitting MP Stephen Farry has asked for clarity on Mr Easton’s position on the Safeguarding the Union deal – which has been at the centre of a bitter dispute between Gavin Robinson and Jim Allister’s parties.

The Alliance MP had a 45% vote share at the last general election in North Down and the unionist vote will be split between independent MLA Alex Easton and the Ulster Unionist candidate Col Tim Collins.

Alex Easton says he has always been opposed to the Irish Sea border – but wouldn't be drawn on his view on the DUP's Safeguarding the Union specifically.

UUP leader Doug Beattie has rejected accusations of vote splitting – arguing that such pacts lose unionism voters and feeds other parties.

Alex Easton told the News Letter he has always been opposed to the Irish Sea border – but wouldn’t be drawn on his view on the deal specifically.

“I have been consistent with my views on this issue and have always been opposed to a border down the Irish Sea that has not changed. I continue to represent my constituents at the NI Assembly because that was what I’m elected to do. I think Stephen Farry need to answer the real questions about his support for a United Ireland and meetings he has attended to discuss this and a border poll” he said in a statement.

He has not yet responded to a follow up question asking for his view on the deal specifically.

The Alliance Party's sitting North Down MP Stephen Farry has called for clarity on rival Alex Easton's position on the Safeguarding the Union deal. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said the answer “doesn’t clarify if he agrees with the Gavin Robinson or the Jim Allister interpretation of Safeguarding the Union”.

Both the DUP and TUV have yet to formally announce all of their candidates after the surprise announcement by the Prime Minister on Wednesday that a general election will take place on July 4.

It has been understood for some time that the DUP wouldn’t oppose Mr Easton if he put his name forward.

However, the lack of clarity on the specifics of the row between the unionist parties on the Irish Sea border arrangements could cause some unease within the TUV, who have vowed to run anti-protocol candidates in every constituency – backed by Reform UK. The party believes that the Safeguarding the Union deal embeds the protocol – while the DUP believe it strengthens NI’s place in the UK.

Asked by the BBC’s Stephen Nolan if there is any strategy in the UUP’s thinking with regard to the dangers of splitting the unionist vote, the Ulster Unionist leader said: “This is [where] people get confused Stephen.

“There are people out there who aren’t unionist or pro-Union who will vote for the DUP and nobody else.

“There are people out there who will vote for the Ulster Unionist Party and they will vote for nobody else. If you’re not there to give them somebody to vote for, you lose the vote.

“Unionism will lose that vote and we don’t want to lose people from unionism. Every time we retract, every time we circle the wagons, every time we stand aside – we lose unionists.

“And that only feeds other political parties and it doesn’t make sense”.

Earlier this year, the UUP leader had to distance himself from comments made by his North Down candidate Col Tim Collins on issues such as immigration and welfare.

Mr Beattie said: “Let’s be honest, it is not the language we should be using. It did not adhere to party policies, and that falls down to me”.

Mr Collins was also scathing about his potential rivals, saying “they are concerned with potholes, parking and dog excrement on the pavement”.

Alex Easton hit back at the comments, telling the News Letter: “I find some of the comments by Mr Collins are baffling and he seems to be unaware of what is important to residents across North Down and appears rather out of touch.

Mr Easton was previously a DUP MLA before quitting the party after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s election as leader in 2021.