The only interest that Westminster has in maintaining the devolved government at Stormont is to further the transition through the peace process to a united Ireland as a means of ensuring that bombs are kept out of the mainland, by satisfying Sinn Fein. The last card that unionists have left to play is to refuse to participate

We are alleged to be Equal Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

If we are left within the European Union while the rest of the United Kingdom has left that organisation then the United Kingdom is neither united nor are we equal citizens of that United Kingdom.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson must therefore make it absolutely clear that the DUP will not be a party to anything less than the full restoration of equal citizenship to the people of Northern Ireland.

Letters to editor

To do anything less is to leave us outside the United Kingdom and in closer harmony with the Republic of Ireland than we are with the allegedly United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

