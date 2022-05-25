News Letter editorial

It was in the 1990s that American politicians realised the need to be impartial over the bitterly divided politics of the Province. Previously, Democratic Party leaders had been outspokenly pro-Irish nationalist, while the Republican Party tended to be quietly pro-UK.

By the mid 1990s, Bill Clinton, as part of his reformist approach to liberal US politics, made an effort to be neutral between Irish nationalist and Ulster unionist. He had annoyed London in granting Gerry Adams a visa to America, but otherwise trod a diplomatic path. Later, distinguished figures such as Senator George Mitchell and the envoy Mitchell Reiss also worked hard to win confidences across NI’s tribal divide.

But in 2019, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Richie Neal shattered that consensus on their anti-Brexit tour of Britain and Ireland. Unionists were polite.

Now Congressman Neal is back on a flagrantly one-sided mission to defend a Northern Ireland Protocol with which Irish republicans – to whom he has been politically close – are so delighted. While America faces its own profound political and social problems, he is telling the UK foreign minister what to do about a part of her own nation. As the Tory commentator Henry Hill has written, “why must we be subject to pictures of our Foreign Secretary grinning and bearing it whilst our ‘most important ally’ jets over to try and kick the legs out from under her negotiating position?”