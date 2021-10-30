Traditional views on social matters are increasingly sidelined in politics

News Letter editorial

A former Ulster Unionist MLA, Harold McKee, has left the party in protest at the liberal turn of the UUP under Doug Beattie.

Mr McKee, a Christian, said that “conservative values are being squeezed out” in favour of candidates and members who “without exception, endorse same-sex marriage and abortion”.

It is entirely understandable that Mr Beattie is trying hard to win back liberal votes from Alliance. Most unionists now think that that is necessary, given the dangers of the Northern Ireland Protocol or a border poll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there is a wider political problem with the sidelining of people who have traditional views on social questions such as faith and same-sex relations and the horror of pregnancy terminations. Conservative positions on these matters are still very widely held across the community, but you would hardly know that from public discourse.

We report today on troubling plans to take severe legislative measures against gay conversion therapy in England and Wales.

Is the practice really so prevalent as to need such penalties?

How will a law change affect the right of people to seek traditional Christian support and guidance on sexuality issues?

Mr McKee says his Christianity “increases the care I have for others” and drives his politics. Such a comment is unfashionable but reflects thinking that was mainstream for centuries.

People across the religious divide will admire his faith and commitment and candour.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.