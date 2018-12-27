Pedestrian dies after road collision

Police have confirmed that a 46-year-old man has died after a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

The collision happened in the Moy Road area of Armagh.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Shortly before 5:15am, it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a car in the area.

“The man died as a result of his injuries.

“The Moy Road remains closed at this time with diversions in place at the Drumcairn Road and Cabragh Road.”

He added that inquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 447 27/12/18.