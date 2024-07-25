Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries in collision with car in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Belfast.

It happened on Ormeau Avenue, the long street at the southern end of the city centre that’s home to the BBC HQ, Ormeau baths, and Limelight club complex.

The incident happened at about 2.25pm on Wednesday and involved a red Citreon C1 and a male pedestrian, aged in his 40s.

The man’s head injuries are said by police to be “serious”.

Google Maps image of the middle of Ormeau Avenue; it is not clear from the police information exactly where the incident occurred on the road

Ormeau Avenue, which was closed for a period of time, has fully re-opened to traffic.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 993 of 24/07/24.