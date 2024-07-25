Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries in collision with car in Belfast
It happened on Ormeau Avenue, the long street at the southern end of the city centre that’s home to the BBC HQ, Ormeau baths, and Limelight club complex.
The incident happened at about 2.25pm on Wednesday and involved a red Citreon C1 and a male pedestrian, aged in his 40s.
The man’s head injuries are said by police to be “serious”.
Ormeau Avenue, which was closed for a period of time, has fully re-opened to traffic.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 993 of 24/07/24.
You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.
