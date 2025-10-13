1400 unite in colourful show of breast cancer support at charity’s 10th Anniversary Pink Run

The sold-out event, organised to helped mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, saw participants compete a non-competitive 5km fun run through the iconic Titanic Slipways. The family-fun day was open to all ages and abilities with men, women, children with even pets coming together to help raise breast cancer awareness all while having fun.

Organised as part of the charity’s wider Go Pink campaign, proceeds from the sponsored run will go towards funding local breast cancer support services such as counselling, family support, and specialist bra and swimwear fitting.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said:

“The Pink Run is a fantastic way to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it is such an honour to be able to join everyone here for this special 10th Anniversary event at Titanic Slipways.

“To see so many people getting together, sharing stories and remembering loved ones in such a colourful celebration of hope and solidarity is really special.”

Junior Minister Aisling Reilly said: “I am delighted to be here to show my support for this year’s Pink Run.

“So many people here have been impacted by breast cancer and it was a privilege to have the opportunity to meet some of them and hear their stories and also learn more about what the charity is doing to support those dealing with this terrible disease.”

Junior Minister Joanne Bunting said: “I know from personal experience how difficult it is to receive that diagnosis.

“We all need to build regular self-checks into our routine and know the signs and symptoms to look out for. This event is an opportunity to come together and to raise that awareness as well as vital funds for support services in a fun and heart lifting way.”

Speaking about the event, Richard Spratt, Chief Executive at Cancer Focus NI, said:

“The charity is absolutely overwhelmed by the success and level of support at today’s Titanic Pink Run. It’s hard to believe that ten years ago when we first organised a Pink Run, we had our fingers crossed that sixty people would sign up and here we are a decade later with over 1400 supporters coming together all in aid of our vital breast cancer services. It was a delight to see women coming together, sharing their cancer stories, and being a part of something truly empowering.

“It is only with thanks to the amazing volunteers and our fantastic local corporate sponsors and the team at the airport that today was able to happen. All of their time, hard work, and generous donations means that we can be here for even more local women on their breast cancer journey.”

Cancer Focus NI helps over 43,000 people each year with cancer prevention services and supports over 4,000 people and their families through a range of specialist cancer support services. The charity’s services are provided completely free of charge and made possible thanks to the generosity of individuals, schools, and businesses across Northern Ireland.

If you missed the charity’s Pink Run, there’s still time to support Cancer Focus NI’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraising campaign. At home, school, or work, you can Go Pink to help raise vital funds. Just £58 will pay for a one-hour consultation with a specialist at the charity, helping give a woman back her confidence after treatment or surgery. Simply email [email protected] to get involved.

And a date for your diary is Sunday 11 October 2026 when the charity brings the Belfast Pink Run back for even more pink powdery fun. Visit cancerfocusni.org to secure your tickets.

