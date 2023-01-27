On January 31, 1953, 135 people perished when the MV Princess Victoria, a roll-on roll-off ferry which sailed the crossing from Larne to Stranraer, sank close to the Copeland Islands off the Co Down coast.

The 70th anniversary service at Belfast Cathedral is being organised by the Rev Mark Reid – Belfast and Northern Ireland Chaplain to the Mission to Seafarers – with involvement from the Flying Angel Centre, the port authorities and the Harbour Commissioners.

All are invited to this 3.30pm service, which will be one of a number held to commemorate the worst post-war loss of life in British coastal waters.

The Princess Victoria at Larne.

Dean Stephen Forde, who was rector of Larne for 18 years, will be preacher. He said: "The 70th anniversary of the loss of the MV Princess Victoria may be the last occasion when significant numbers of those who were present, and even those who remember 31st of January 1953, will gather to recall their personal experiences of that day. Those who were in their 20s in 1953 are now in their 90s.

“This 70th anniversary service is an important moment. It allows the memories of the last of those who were directly involved with that unforgettable day to pass on to others the call to remember, for the loss of the Princess Victoria remains the occasion of the greatest loss of life at sea in British waters since the end of the Second World War.”

The service will include ‘MV Princess Victoria’ – a unique musical elegy created by composer Ivan Black in tribute to the Princess Victoria.

The Dean added: “I very much hope that anyone who has a personal link with those who were lost, or rescued or involved in that day, and especially those with a Belfast connection, will join us for this service of reflection and remembering.“We also look forward to welcoming those who are involved in today's maritime trade in shipping, and those whose work is in the ports of this province."

Meanwhile Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will mark the 70th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster with a series of poignant commemorative events.

On Monday a book launch and history talk on the disaster takes place in Larne Museum at 7.30pm.

The following day, on Tuesday a 70th anniversary commemoration of the disaster will take place at the Princess Victoria Memorial, Chaine Memorial Road at 11am.

On Thursday a special performance will take place in the McNeil Theatre of ‘For those in peril on the sea’.

It will be presented by local readers and musicians and has been developed by author and historian Dr David Hume.

Finally, from Wednesday until Saturday, Larne Museum will host a Princess Victoria exhibition from 10am to 4pm each day.

