Having opened 13 news stores so far this year, Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon is now officially the largest complex of its type in NI with a footfall of 9 million visitors .. and it isn’t stopping there.

It is understood that more new stores are expected to open with stores such as Mango, Rituals, Søstrene Grene and Mountain Warehouse already proving a huge hit with customers.

And now another firm Clearhill, which is involved in retail and gift card solutions across Ireland and GB, announced an expansion to their partnership with Rushmere Shopping Centre, with new retail tech solutions.

Clearhill’s gift card offering, ClearGift, is now available at Rushmere Shopping Centre and will provide the Centre’s shoppers with a simple, flexible and effective ‘Private Label Gifting’ experience, enhancing the offering for the outlet’s customers in-line with its £10m regeneration project.

Clearhill has partnered with Rushmere Shopping Centre since 2011, and already supplies the FunHub brand of kiddie rides and amusements throughout the mall.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager, said: “At Rushmere, we seek out solutions that will drive footfall, return visits and revenue, while delivering brand awareness for our retailers and our centre as a whole. Utilising the programme offered by Clearhill means our customers can buy one gift card that can be spent in any outlet within the Centre, and the technology devised by the company means the entire process is efficient for both our shoppers and our retailers.”

As part of the partnership, ClearGift provides Rushmere with a bespoke web shop accessed via a landing page on the shopping centre’s website, smart and secure till integration to ensure the gift cards work alongside store checkouts, customer service hardware to allow purchase of gift cards while in the centre, plus insight reports which provide a comprehensive overview of customer activity.

Brian McAreavey, Director at Clearhill added; “Rushmere has been a valued customer of Clearhill’s for the past 13 years, and this new Gift Card partnership is expected to deliver additional sales for the shopping centre and provide customers with a user-friendly purchasing experience, translating into a seamless shopping experience for the gift card recipients.

“Our research shows that the average upweighting on spend when using a gift card is 67%, while the average shopper visits a retail location 1.5 times when they have a gift card.

“We have created a bespoke solution for our client that will deliver on sales and footfall for Rushmere as they continue their growth following the redevelopment of the complex in recent years.”

The investment by Rushmere Shopping Centre complements the £10 million redevelopment project that has seen both internal and external upgrades to enhance the destination’s experience for visitors, while adding new stores and brand names to their roster of outlets.

Martin continued; “Thanks to the investment in major redevelopments, we have experienced heightened footfall and have signed some big new names to our retail roster, including Mango, Rituals, Søstrene Grene and Mountain Warehouse.

“Our partnership with Clearhill to provide ClearGift gift cards for our shoppers complements all of our investments into the centre to provide an unparalleled and modern shopping experience..”