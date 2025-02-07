'A life cut short': Funeral for Ulster Unionist stalwart on what would have been his 54th birthday

A veteran UUP man’s funeral was held today on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Montgomery had died suddenly at home on Tuesday, and a service for him was held in High Street Presbyterian Church, in his native town of Antrim.

Dr Stephen McBride, vicar of All Saints’ Church of Ireland in the town, led the service (the reason it was held in a Presbyterian church was because All Saints’ had suffered a fire on Christmas Day, and the High Street church was the only one big enough to accommodate the funeral).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim had been co-opted onto Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in 2015, was mayor of the area during 2020/21, and then lost his seat in the 2023 election.

The late Jim Montgomery, former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, pictured during his time in mayoral office

He had joined the UUP in the early 2000s, and was "heavily involved" in the South Antrim UUP Association, variously being its secretary, treasurer, and chairman – the latter role being one to which he was appointed mere days before his death.

His activities in the association involved successfully supporting Robin Swann in his 2024 bid to become MP for South Antrim.

Rev McBride said Jim’s was "a life cut short".

Jim had been the youngest of five boys to Jack and Maude Montgomery, from Omagh, adding that one of his brothers, Keith, had died last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He grew up in the Steeple estate in Antrim and attended Parkhall Primary School, being the only one of his brothers to pass the 11-plus exam.

Jim went to Antrim Grammar School before transferring to Parkhall Secondary School like the rest of his brothers.

He went to university in Cardiff, "but quickly found out that university life didn't fit him" and returned home.

Jim joined the civil service, and whilst still working, earned a degree in politics from the Open University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev McBride said: "Although he was very much an Ulster Unionist he was a man who had so much respect for all political and religious persuasions. He valued you as people, not where you put your X on a ballot paper or where you hung your hat - or didn't hang it - on a Sunday.

"He was respected by everyone, and he disrespected no-one.

"The messages on social media expressing the love and respect for Jim and the ways in which he served the people of Antrim and the borough stretch across so many boundaries to so many people.

"Probably the greatest compliment we can pay to him is that much of what he did in his political life, very few of us know - because he didn't do it for show. He did it because he cared.

"He was truly a man of the people. He lived all his life in what we'd say is a working class area, and he never forgot his roots... he was always 'Gentleman Jim', he was always 'uncle Jimmy'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that Jim was a great fan of musicals (so much so that he once visited Canada to see Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat starring Donnie Osmond), Meat Loaf, The Eagles, and Liverpool FC.