'A manifestly modest man': Leader of the Church of Ireland reacts to death of Pope Francis

The Church of Ireland has reacted to the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

The Argentinian pontiff died this morning, the Vatican has confirmed.

The head of the Church of Ireland, Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, has said: “I wish to extend my sympathy on behalf of the Church of Ireland to Archbishop Eamon Martin and to the Roman Catholic people of Ireland on the death of His Holiness Pope Francis.

File photo dated 26/08/18 of Pope Francis arrives to attending the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families at Phoenix Park in Dublin, as part of his visit to Ireland. Issue date: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"Pope Francis was invested not only with his share in the official magisterium of the Church he served so joyfully, but also with a natural, self-authenticating authority which was the fruit of a deep devotion to God and an equally deep commitment to the service of all of the people of God.

“Pope Francis’ respect for every person, wherever they may have found themselves on life’s pilgrimage, was a powerful witness to the plenitude of God’s grace, given as a gift to the world in His Son.

"’God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son…’ and it was the whole world which expressed the magnitude of God’s love. Pope Francis’ brotherly affection for Christian people of all traditions, and for the whole of humanity, was worked out in practical action, particularly around the great defining issue for this era – the care of God’s creation.

"In at least two of Pope Francis’ Encyclicals – Laudato si’ and Fratelli tutti – he confronted the whole of humankind, believers and non-believers alike, with the scale of the challenges we face but also with an outline of the solidarity and the resources needed to tackle these challenges.

"It is difficult not to draw parallels with that other unlikely iconoclast Pope John XXIII in his involved goodness that had little time for an aloof and cool virtue which had no redemptive power in it. Laudato si’ in particular stands out as an historic and prophetic oracle.

"Pope Francis was manifestly a modest man of immovable faith who felt no need to cling frantically on to old certainties which no longer served God or His People. Drawing from the deep well of Scriptural resources acquired during a lifetime in the Ignatian tradition, Pope Francis was prepared to step out into a very unclear future in the company of Jesus Christ, which is ‘far better than a known way’.

“His loss will be felt very keenly throughout the Catholic world and my prayers in the coming weeks will be for all who are bereaved and diminished by the passing of a great man and a humble disciple of our common Lord, especially my brothers and sisters in Christ on the island of Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.” (Google Translate renders this phrase as ‘On the right hand of God be his soul’ in English).

And the church also issued a message from the Archbishop of Dublin, Michael Jackson, who had personally met the pope.

He said: “I wish to express sympathy with all members of the Roman Catholic tradition in Ireland and worldwide on the death of Pope Francis who has led the Roman Catholic church since 2013 with courage and compassion, with insight and inspiration. We stand in prayer with the archbishops of the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland, with their priests and their people.

"I thank him for everything that he has done for worldwide Christianity and for his engagement with people of all World Faiths. He has stepped into areas of life where the Churches need to be and has developed new pathways of dialogue and friendship through his infectious godly humanity. He has stood with people on the margins of society and emphasised humanity’s need to care for Creation.

"He studied for three months at the Jesuit House in Milltown, Dublin, where he endeared himself to the community by his modesty. In a real and tangible way, he has a special place in our hearts by virtue of that experience.

"I met him twice, once at the 500th anniversary of the Reformation in Lund and Malmö, Sweden, and secondly at the World Meeting of Families held here in Dublin where I had the opportunity and privilege to give to him a simple cross made from wood from the Church of Ireland churchyard in Laragh at Glendalough. I did so in response to my own question: ‘What do you give to somebody who sits atop worldwide Christianity?’ The answer is: ‘a simple wooden cross’.

"Recognizing the many gifts and talents of Pope Francis, I feel that I speak with and for all members of the Church of Ireland in appreciating what he has done for ecumenical relations, not least in his moving forward the development of synodality as an interactive way of understanding the life of the Church and its people, giving them their voice. This opens a different chapter of engagement with our brothers and sisters in the Roman Catholic tradition for members of the Church of Ireland.

"My sympathy also goes to members of the Jesuit Order among whom Pope Francis’ intellectual, spiritual and pastoral acumen was formed in his native Argentina.