A message from the editor: Subscribe to save on world’s oldest daily newspaper!

As regular readers know, we are the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world.

It’s a record of which we are proud and which we plan never to lose, always, in our grand old age, staying half a century ahead of newcomers like The Times (of London) — founded in 1785 compared to our 1737!

Look at the montage of front pages above spanning almost three centuries to get a glimpse of the range of stories we have reported over that vast time-span.

Front pages of the Belfast News Letter over the last 285 years: From October 1738 the earliest surviving edition of the paper; from December 1854 at the height of the Crimean War; from September 1912 at the time of the Ulster covenant; from September 1939 at the start of World War Two; from November 1963 at the assasination of John F Kennedy; from April 1998 at the time of the Belfast Agreement; and from Jauary 2022 the year the paper will turn 285

You will have noticed that this morning our cover price rose to £2.

No-one welcomes such an increase, so let me explain it.

Producing a newspaper of this size entails immense costs — a bumper Saturday edition of 72 pages, with 72 pages of Farming Life. A total of 144 pages, like a mini book, which tens of thousands of people enjoy across Northern Ireland each weekend.

Scores of people, from reporters to accounting staff to printers, are employed to get these newspapers sourced, published and into the shops.

Ben Lowry, the editor: "Today alone in the print edition we have 23 pages of news from our excellent reporters, a weekend section, 21 pages of sport, 72 pages of Farmiing Life. Online we update the site daily and subscribers get unlimited access to all columns from the biking star Jonathan Rea to regular favourites Owen Polley, Sandra Chapman, Henry McDonald, Ruth Dudley Edwards, Jonny McCambridge Tim McGarry"

That was always an expensive operation, but all the more so in a time of inflation and in particular sharply rising printing costs.

You can offset the increase in price by taking a subscription to the News Letter. There are various digital and print and combined offerings.

It is certainly worth it!

Today alone we have 23 pages of news from our excellent reporters. Then churches by Billy Kennedy and columns from Owen Polley on politics, by the barrister Austen Morgan analysing a recent hooded men court ruling, by our regular favourite Sandra Chapman and by the biking star Jonathan Rea.

Next week we have columns as usual by Henry McDonald (our new political editor, see above right), Ruth Dudley Edwards, Jonny McCambridge and Tim McGarry.

Our weekend interview this week is with Victor Chestnutt, president of the Ulster Farmer’s Union, in which he talks about matters ranging from reading his Bible to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

We also have another extract from the book ‘The Idea of the Union,’ this time from the historian Brian Barton.

Our 21 pages of sport today includes not just Rea, but lots of coverage of fixtures such as Irish League football.

Thank you for staying with us, our faithful readers, and supporting our quality journalism in an age in which news can come from many sources, som unknown and unreliable.

• To subscribe to the print edition and save 20% go to localsubsplus.co.uk/pg/NSL see page 18 inside for more information.

For a digital edition subscription go to