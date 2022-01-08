The News Letter today announces new deputy and political editors

Roderick McMurray and Henry McDonald will join the paper next month.

Roderick, from Dromore Co Down, is a former news editor at this newspaper.

He began his career at the Tyrone Courier, then spent 13 years at the News Letter, rising to news editor, before returning to Tyrone Courier as deputy editor.

Henry McDonald, an author of nine books who has worked for The Guardian, The Observer, The Sunday Times, BBC, the Irish News and Sunday News, now becomes deputy editor of the News Letter

Henry McDonald, from Belfast, brings a wealth experience to his new role. He has reported during the Troubles, the build up to the ceasefires, and in Easter 1998 wrote one of the definitive accounts of how the Belfast Agreement was secured.

He has also written from Lebanon and he reported the first Gulf War. An author of nine books, Henry has worked for The Guardian, The Observer, The Sunday Times, BBC, the Irish News and Sunday News. Now he has come back home to Northern Ireland to guide readers through the twists and turns of Ulster politics.

The News Letter editor Ben Lowry said: “I am delighted to have Rod and Henry joining us. It is a real vote of confidence in the paper that we are recruiting such high calibre journalists, and all the more reason for readers to subscribe!” (see link below)

