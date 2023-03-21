Jim and Mary Madine receive flowers from Asda Downpatrick staff to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary

The couple, who live in Ballynahinch, have been loyal customers of the Asda Downpatrick store since it opened over 15 years ago. Although Jim is turning 85 this year and Mary has just celebrated turning 80, they still pop in for their shopping every other Tuesday.

Always with an ear to the ground, Ciara Smyth, store manager at Asda Downpatrick, said: “During one of their trips instore, Jim mentioned to a colleague he wanted to buy the local newspaper as there was an article covering Jim and Mary’s wedding anniversary.

"When I heard this, I knew we had to do something to celebrate this amazing couple, who are so important to us at Asda Downpatrick.

"I remember my first week everyone was talking about them, and when I finally got to meet them, they really lived up to my expectations - they were so friendly and kind.

“Congratulations Jim and Mary on your 60th wedding anniversary and here’s to many more years together shopping in Asda Downpatrick!”

Commenting on the colleagues and service they receive at Asda Downpatrick, Jim said: “The staff at Asda Downpatrick are truly the best. It is always such a pleasure to go to the store as I have never met a warmer and more welcoming bunch of people who are a true credit to Asda.

“My wife Mary and I shop in Asda every other Tuesday and the staff there always have time for us, whether it’s helping us find what we need or if it’s just a catch up, they’re always there.

We have been shopping in Asda Downpatrick since it first opened over 15 years ago and even though there are supermarkets close to us in Ballynahinch, we will always shop at Asda Downpatrick."

Jim added: “Ciara has done such a great job as Store Manager ever since she started and I really hope she will have a long career at the store, and she has always been so good to Mary and I.

"Linda, the community champion at the store is also one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, you genuinely couldn’t meet a kinder woman, she really is the best! The staff made us feel so special when they brought out the card and flowers for our 60th wedding anniversary. Thank you so much to all the staff at Asda Downpatrick for all your support and kindness over the years, it means so much!”

